Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday to grace ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ episode

Bollywood’s well-loved father-daughter duo Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday entering this courtroom of comedy! Seated in the katghara, the two face a barrage of Atrangi Ilzaams from the wacky Paritosh Tripathi who shows up in his unique avatar and is head over heels in love with her.

Paritosh Tripathi was seen pulling Ananya Panday’s leg for being too innocent, saying “Itni masoom hai bandi, main bola Ananya mein tumhare liye jaan de sakta hu…pata hai kya kiya? Mere chauthe ke liye guest list banane lagi!”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy.

The episode will air this Friday, October 14, on Amazon mini tv.

Watch the trailer here: