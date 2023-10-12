Chiranjeevi recounts his b’day gift of ticket for ‘Sholay’; calls Big B his ‘guiding force’

Actor, and filmmaker Chiranjeevi took a trip down memory lane and recalled how his father Konidela Venkata Rao gave him the ‘most precious gift’ on his birthday – a ticket for megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film ‘Sholay’.

Chiranjeevi has expressed his love and affection towards Amitabh Bachchan on the episode 43 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, hosted by the megastar.

The new episode celebrated Bachchan’s 81st birthday. A video message was played on the sets of ‘KBC’ which featured the legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

Advertisement

In the video, Chiranjeevi said: “Greetings, Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I’m so happy to be talking to you through this video. To express my love and affection for Mr Bachchan in just a few words is very tough for me.”

“Because Mr Amit means so much to me, that words fail me. On August 22, 1975, it was my birthday, and I got the most precious gift from my father on my birthday. It was a ticket for Mr Amit’s iconic film ‘Sholay’,” said the ‘Acharya’ fame actor.

He further shared: “You have always been my guiding force. And most recently, you have kindly obliged to act as my teacher in my film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’.”

The movie ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ is an epic historical action film starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, with Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty make guest appearances. Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal gave narration in the film.

The film tells the story of Narasimha Reddy in his fight against the rule of the British East India Company.

Chiranjeevi further continued: “But the truth is, not just on screen, but you’re my forever teacher. A very happy 81st birthday, Mr Amit! May you have a very long life full of good health and happiness.Thank you for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Jai Hind.”

Replying to the video message, Big B said: “Thank you so much, Chiranjeevi sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi next has ‘Mega 156’ and ‘Mega 157’. He was last seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’.