Child actors who outshine on television

The last couple of years has been great when it comes to content especially. A lot of talented artists have come to the forefront thanks to content created for the web. Catching the audiences’ attention in recent times are some very adorable and talented child actors. From making us cry to making us gag with laughter, these child actors have stolen the limelight.

Here are some films and series where these child actors have shown their incredible talent, who is your favorite?

Vedant Sinha in The Family Man Season 2

Vedant Sinha as Arthv played the role of Monoj Bajpayee’s son. He added a fun element to the show. His quirky dialogs, random questions, and unseen observations made us fall in love with his character. He even became the meme material for the netizen. The series also stars Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani Raj, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Sharad Kelkar, and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Harbandana Kaur in Forensic

Harbandana plays Radhika Apte’s niece – Aankya Khanna in the movie – Forensic. The psychological thriller, the movie revolves around a series of murders of young girls which is invested by a police officer played by Radhika Apte and a forensic expert played by Vikrant Massey. Harbandana’s brilliant performance is something to look forward to given the nuances in her character. While she plays Radhika’s niece in the movie, she is playing a child with a troubled past and childhood. If you haven’t already, watch the film Forensic exclusively on ZEE5.

Inayat Verma in Ajeeb Daastans

As Binny, Nushrat’s younger sister, Inayat Verma made sure to win the audience over with her cuteness in Ajeeb Daastan. In the anthology, Inayat delivered a powerful performance that was as impactful as the other performances. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Arman Ralhan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkana Sen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manav Kaul. The film Ajeeb Dastan is streaming on Netflix.

Sachin Chaudhary in Pagglait

The 15-year-old played Achint, Tulika’s child, in Pagglait. Even with a short amount of screen time, he was able to hold everyone’s interest. His humor makes you smile despite the fact that the entire film is based on a serious issue. Umesh Bisht wrote and directed the film. The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma, and Raghubir Yadav. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Pratyaksh Panwar in Aarya

Aditya aka Adi, the youngest son of Aarya and Tej, was portrayed in the show by Pratyaksh. It was enjoyable to see him as he convinces everyone that when anything significant occurs in the family children are also affected. With Sushmita Sen in the lead, the show also features Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar in important roles. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.