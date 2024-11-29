Chhattisgarh to build film city, cultural hub with ₹147.66 cr boost

In a significant boost for Chhattisgarh tourism sector, the Central Government has approved a funding package of ₹147.66 crore to develop two landmark projects to promote film in the state capital, Raipur. This funding falls under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for the financial year 2024-25.

The projects include the much-anticipated Chitrotpala Film City and the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre, both in Mana Tuta, Raipur. The Film City will receive ₹95.79 crore, while the Cultural Centre has been allocated ₹51.87 crore.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the approval as a milestone achievement for the state. He emphasized that these developments would not only enhance tourism infrastructure but also highlight Chhattisgarh’s rich cultural heritage on an international stage. “These projects are going to generate employment, foster development, and firmly establish Chhattisgarh as a significant player in global tourism,” the Chief Minister’s Office stated.

The proposed Chitrotpala Film City is particularly noteworthy for its potential to attract filmmakers and film enthusiasts to Chhattisgarh, opening doors for film tourism and creating a vibrant hub for creative industries.

Meanwhile, the Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre aims to celebrate the state’s unique tribal traditions and cultural diversity, providing a platform for local artists and communities.

The groundwork for these developments initiated during a meeting on October 15, 2024, when Vivek Acharya, Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, met with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

The discussion centered on boosting tourism activities in the state, which led to the Ministry of Tourism’s approval of these transformative projects.

The Film City and Cultural Centre are likely to drive economic growth by creating jobs and attracting both domestic and international visitors.