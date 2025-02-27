‘Chhaava’ in Telugu: Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga set to roar across screens from THIS date

Vicky Kaushal’s latest film ‘Chhaava’ is riding high on success, and the period drama is now gearing up to captivate audiences in the Telugu-speaking regions.

After making a significant impact in the Hindi belt, the historical action film is set to release in Telugu on March 7, following popular demand.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ brings to life the inspiring journey of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant and stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna play key roles, adding depth to the narrative.

The music, composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan, has also struck a chord with audiences.

The production house Maddock Films announced the Telugu release of ‘Chhaava’ on social media, sharing a striking poster of Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The caption read, “The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava, is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions.”

Since its release on February 14, ‘Chhaava’ has been setting the box office on fire. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone on February 20, aided by the boost from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.

Maharashtra has been the strongest market for the film, with rising footfall in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well.