Indrajit Chakraborty, father of Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday once again deposed before the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s officials, Indrajit arrived at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team has been camping since its arrival in Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for the federal probe.

A CBI source said that Indrajit, who was questioned by SP Nupur Prasad on Wednesday for over nine hours, will be quizzed about his daughter’s relations with Sushant and his family members.

He will also be asked about what led to their break-up on June 8 and why she blocked his mobile number. He will have to answer about the financial investment plans, as a video clip of Sushant and Indrajit’ family member has surfaced in the public domain, where the late actor is talking about quitting acting and starting some new thing in his life.

The source said that Indrajit will also be quizzed about the investments plans that Sushant made with Rhea and the two companies formed by Sushant along with his daughter and son — Rhea and Showik.

The CBI team will also question him whether he knew about the medical treatment of Sushant and whether he ever visited the doctor with Sushant and his daughter. He will also be asked about the incidents that happened during last year’s Europe trip.

The CBI has earlier questioned Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea for 34 hours over four consecutive days along with her brother Showik. The CBI team since August 30 has thrice visited the Bandra flat of Sushant, where he was found dead on June 14. Besides, making two rounds each of the Cooper hospital, where his autopsy took place and the Waterstone resort, where he had spent some time.

The agency has also questioned Sushant’s personal staff, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne. It has also recorded the statement of Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi.

The federal agency registered a case on the orders of the central government on August 6 following a recommendation from the Bihar government. The complaint was filed in Patna by Sushant’s father K. K. Singh naming Rhea, her mother Sandhya, Indrajit, Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others as accused in the case.