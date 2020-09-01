Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI’s Special Investigation Team for nine hours here on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation team has been questioning Rhea daily since the last four days. According to the CBI officials, Rhea, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15 a.m. on Sunday and left at 7.30 p.m. A CBI source said that the agency questioned her again about the events leading to her exit from Sushant’s Bandra flat on June 8.

The source also said that she was questioned about the expenses made by her from Sushant’s credit card and his medical treatment. The source said that the CBI team was keen on getting more details on the treatment of Sushant, what medicines were being administered to him, and since how long he was receiving treatment.

The source said that when the questions about the medical treatment and medicines were asked, Rhea was “evasive”. She was also not “comfortable” when asked about the problems of Sushant and why she was talking about drugs in her chats, according to the source. The CBI team also grilled her about the financial transactions and plans of investments. The CBI team was not satisfied with Rhea’s responses and plans to summon her again.

Besides Rhea, the CBI also grilled Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. A team of CBI also visited the Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra West, where Sushant lived.

Till date, the CBI has questioned Rhea for over 34 hours. She was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, seven hours on Saturday and eight hours on Monday. The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday, Saturday and Sunday besides questioning Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant, Pithani and others.

The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC. The team has till date twice visited Cooper Hospital, Sushant’s Bandra flat and Waterstone resort.

The team has also collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case. The CBI has registered a case on the orders of the central government on the basis of a request from the Bihar government.

Sushant’s father K.K. Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, her brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others.