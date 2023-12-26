Case filed for sale of tickets for Sunburn in Hyderabad without nod

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow made the most of her sunny Christmas break as she posed for rare photos with her teen kids.

The pair stood on the beach in front of a gorgeous sunset, with the Marvel star opting for a white, cropped bandeau top and matching high-waist shorts, showing her toned abs in between the pieces of clothing, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Next to her, 19-year-old Apple donned a black maxi dress and let her curly blonde hair flow behind her.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the trip, Gwyneth took photos of Apple with her sibling Moses, 17, who wore a white t-shirt, patterned water shorts and a pair of sunglasses, while Apple wore a red bikini underneath a white oversized shirt and a pair of black sunglasses.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin.

The family took to Mexico with Gwyneth’s husband Brad Falchuk, 52. Gwyneth has since married Brad Falchuk in 2018 and he has two children – Isabella Falchuk, 19, and Brody Falchuk, 17 – from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

Back in November, Gwyneth proved things are still sweet with her ex-husband as she joined him and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson as they enjoyed a Thanksgiving break in The Hamptons. The Hollywood star was pictured enjoying the holiday with Dakota, Chris and their children as they arrived at an airport to jet home on a helicopter.

The summer after their split, Gwyneth revealed in an essay published in Vogue that the reason for the breakdown of the love she shared with Chris was that they both put in no effort to repair their relationship and admitted they just “didn’t quite fit together. During an interview with ‘People’ earlier this month, the Goop founder spoke about her ex-husband Chris and his relationship with their children praising his fun-loving spirit.

She told the news outlet: “He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, ‘Let’s go jump in the ocean’ when it’s 58 degrees. He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities,” she added: “He has a real sweetness. And so he brings that to the way that he parents them.”