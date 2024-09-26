Cardi B slays at Paris Fashion Week just weeks after having baby

Cardi B made her much-anticipated return to Paris Fashion Week on September 25, only 18 days after giving birth to her third child.

The Grammy-winning rapper, who welcomed her daughter with estranged husband Offset on September 7, quickly captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts as she graced the runway and front rows of prestigious shows.

Kicking off her fashion comeback, Cardi B attended the Rabanne show, where she turned heads in an eye-catching metallic gold dress. The gown featured a striking fringe skirt that accentuated her every movement, showcasing her flair for dramatic style.

To complete her look, she donned sparkling gold heels and an intricate statement necklace, paired with a teased honey-blonde wig that embodied the essence of high fashion.

The excitement continued as Cardi made her next appearance at the Balmain show, taking a front-row seat next to France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron. For this occasion, she opted for a bold furry, belted emerald green coat styled as a dress.

Adding height to her look were towering black platform heels, necessitating assistance from two bodyguards as she navigated the venue’s crowds. Cardi also changed up her hairstyle, trading her blonde locks for a sleek black ponytail accessorized with a chic headband and bold gold shell earrings, completing her striking ensemble.

Despite the whirlwind of fashion events, Cardi B hasn’t neglected her fitness routine. Just days after her baby’s arrival, she shared details of her postpartum workout on social media, emphasizing a focus on cardio. In a candid post on September 15, she revealed that her current regimen includes 30 minutes on the stair master.

Addressing the scrutiny that often accompanies her lifestyle choices, Cardi expressed her frustration over the public’s mixed reactions to her postpartum journey.

“This is my third baby, and postpartum is a little different from my first two,” she explained. She noted that she’s avoiding heavy lifting and muscle-straining exercises, focusing instead on maintaining her energy and health. Cardi poignantly remarked on the public’s contradictory responses, saying, “Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant, but now y’all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure?”