Cardi B claps back at comment over postpartum workout routine

In the wake of welcoming her third child, Cardi B is unapologetically standing her ground against social media criticism regarding her postpartum fitness routine. The rapper, who recently gave birth to a baby girl on September 7, has faced scrutiny after sharing her decision to resume workouts just eight days after her delivery.

The news of Cardi’s newest addition came shortly after her separation from husband Offset, but she remains focused on her health and well-being. Despite facing backlash from some fans who questioned the timing of her return to fitness, Cardi took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her approach.

“This is my third baby, and postpartum feels a bit different this time around,” she stated. “I’m not lifting heavy or straining myself with squats; it’s all about cardio for me.” Cardi emphasized the importance of staying active, noting, “To fend off postpartum depression, I find keeping my mind busy through work and staying fit really helps.”

In her candid post, Cardi B expressed frustration over the mixed messages she receives from fans. “It’s funny how y’all dragged me when I gained 15 pounds during my pregnancy, but now that I’m active again, you’re suddenly concerned about pressure?” she wrote, highlighting the contradictions in societal expectations surrounding postpartum bodies.

The backlash was sparked by a fan’s comment on one of Cardi’s workout videos, which suggested that the pressure on women in the industry to “snap back” after childbirth is overwhelming. This prompted Cardi to defend her decision, emphasizing that her focus is ultimately on her own well-being. “I’m taking this personally, but it’s all for me. Either way, people are going to have something to say,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

Initially, the fan expressed regret over any misunderstanding, clarifying that their comment was aimed at broader societal pressures rather than Cardi specifically. They emphasized their support and wished her well with her new baby.

Cardi, while acknowledging the societal pressures, reinforced her determination to follow her own path. “I get the societal pressure, but I’ve never been one to care about bouncing back,” she responded, explaining her newfound energy and drive to accomplish her goals.

The announcement of her daughter’s birth met with joy from Cardi’s fans. Sharing the news on Instagram, Cardi posted a heartfelt message alongside vibrant photos of her family in the hospital. The images showed her beaming with happiness while cradling her newborn, with Offset tenderly holding their baby girl as well. “The prettiest lil thing 9/7/24,” Cardi captioned the post, celebrating this significant moment in her life.

Cardi’s has well documented her journey into motherhood, as she balances her career and family life. She is already a mother to Wave, 3, and Kulture, 6, making the arrival of her third child a moment of both joy and reflection.

Earlier this year, Cardi B shared her excitement about her pregnancy, stating, “With every ending comes a new beginning!” Her heartfelt message highlighted the transformative power of motherhood and the strength it brings her.