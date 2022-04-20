Camila Cabello auditioned for ‘X Factor’ to meet Harry Styles

Singer Camila Cabello shot to fame after auditioning for the talent show ‘X Factor’ in 2012, subsequently landing a place in Fifth Harmony, and she revealed the deciding factor in her trying out for the program was her crush on the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker Harry Styles, who himself had got his big break in 2010 when he was put in One Direction on the UK version of the competition.

Speaking to James Corden during the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of ‘The Late Late show’, Cabello said: “I was like, �Well, One Direction will be at ‘X Factor. I don’t know if they’ll be at ‘The Voice’, so let me audition for ‘X Factor’.’

“Literally, this is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously, that was like, 10 years ago, but I literally was like, �I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. Like, I will.’ I really believed that at the time.

“I didn’t think we were going to get married but I was like, �I’m gonna audition for ‘X Factor, we’re gonna meet and I’m gonna become a singer and we’ll probably fall in love!’ That’s the first time I’ve ever confessed the real intention behind me auditioning for ‘X Factor!”

Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2016 after six years but Cabello has no regrets about going solo because she’s moved on a lot in the last decade, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if she misses being in a band, she said: “Honestly? No. There’s no hard feeling from me about it, cos we were so young. I’m such a different person than that time.”