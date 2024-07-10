Park Seo Joon eyes new romance drama ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’

Popular South Korean actor Park Seo Joon, known for successful dramas such as ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?’, ‘Itaewon Class,’ and ‘Fight for My Way,’ is reportedly in talks for a new romance drama titled ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo.’

Fans are excited about this prospect, especially since it’s been reported that the show will be directed by Im Hyun Wook, known for ‘King the Land,’ and scripted by Yoo Young Ah, the writer behind ‘Thirty-Nine.’ If Park Seo Joon signs on, ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ will mark his return to the romance genre in collaboration with these two esteemed creators.

On July 8, TV Daily reported that Park Seo Joon is ready to take on the role of Gyeongdo, the male lead in “Waiting for Gyeongdo.” Addressing these rumors, Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome ENT confirmed, “He has indeed received an offer for the new drama ‘Waiting for Gyeongdo,’ but it is one of several offers he’s currently considering, and nothing has been final yet.” The drama is currently in discussions for airing on JTBC.

Park Seo Joon’s most recent project was the TVN drama ‘Jinny’s Kitchen 2,’ which delves into the inner workings of a restaurant managed by a dedicated team. Additionally, he is preparing for the release of the Netflix drama ‘Gyeongseong Creature 2’ later this year. The drama’s first part premiered on December 22, 2023, and the second part is ready for release in the latter half of 2024.

Director Im Hyun Wook, known for ‘King the Land’ starring Im Yoon Ah, and screenwriter Yoo Young Ah, recognized for works such as ‘Thirty-Nine’ and ‘Miracle in Cell No.7,’ will collaborate on this upcoming romance drama.