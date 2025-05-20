BTS star Jin warns fans after unwanted kiss incident: “Please don’t grab my hand”

BTS member Jin is finally back in the spotlight, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Fresh from his military discharge, the beloved vocalist held a special fansign event in Seoul on Sunday to celebrate the launch of his new album, ‘Echo’.

The event, cleverly named ‘Hi-Seokjin’, was designed to give fans a warm, up-close moment with Jin — quite literally, through high-fives during a segment called ‘hi-touch’.

Advertisement

But amid all the love and excitement, Jin had one firm request for attendees: ‘go easy on the hands’. In a video that surfaced online, Jin was seen politely telling fans not to grab his hand too hard.

Advertisement

“It hurts,” he said, with a soft smile, before repeating the message in English for international fans. “Please don’t hold too tight,” he added.

His caution, however, stems from something far more serious. During the BTS ‘Festa’ event last year, a fan — later identified as a Japanese woman — allegedly crossed the line by trying to forcibly kiss Jin without his consent.

That incident, which occurred in June 2024, caused an uproar among ARMYs worldwide. It’s now under investigation by South Korean authorities as a case of public sexual harassment.

At the time, Jin had just returned from military service and was embracing about 1,000 fans in what was meant to be a heartwarming reunion. But what should’ve been a simple hug turned uncomfortable when one attendee tried to kiss his face, prompting Jin to quickly pull back.

Fans were outraged and swiftly filed complaints, pushing authorities to take action. According to reports, the woman is currently in Japan and has been contacted by South Korean police for questioning.

Jin, known for his soft vocals and global charm, has had quite the journey. From emotional ballads like “Awake” and “Epiphany” to his solo debut “The Astronaut,” he’s carved a unique space within BTS and as an artist in his own right.

Outside the studio, he’s also dabbled in TV hosting and received the prestigious Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit for his contributions to Korean culture.