BTS’ RM’s lyrics in Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Neva Play’ stirs online debate

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS star RM’s collaborative track ‘Neva Play’ is finally out. Previously, the track was teased using emojis and since, fans waited in anticipation for it to drop. Calming fans’ curiosities, Megan and RM released the track, however, one of RM’s lines in the song has stirred an online debate. In ‘Neva Play,’ the BTS member says, “For Asia, Man, we paved the way.” While some members misinterpreted the lyrics, others engaged in a debate on whether BTS should take credit for putting K-pop on the global map.

Also Read: BTS’ Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist with 2 albums crossing 1B streams on Spotify

After the track released, some social media users criticize the lyrics as they misheard it as “Asian men paved the way.” On the other hand, the actual lyrics are ‘For Asia, Man, we paved the way.” However, this line has also stirred a debate. The BTS ARMY supports the singer and claims that it’s high time BTS is loud and proud about their work. Contrarily, several other users have jibed at the BTS member for making such a statement.

Advertisement

Catch the track here:

After the track’s release, several social media users criticised RM for making the bold statement. They lashed out at him for claiming that BTS helped take K-pop to the global level. Following this, several fans came to defend the singer and iterated that he was right in making the claim.

Supporting RM, one fan wrote on X, “These men have been thoughtfully humble for YEARS it’s about damn time they start claiming it.” Another echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “They got mad at him when he agreed to it on Weverse live so he went ahead and eternalised it in a song I know that’s right.” Moreover, another user wrote, “BTS has been humble for 11 years, never claiming their title out of respect. Now, it’s time for them to be loud and proud about it, losers can cry.”

they got mad at him when he agreed to it on a weverse live so he went ahead and eternalized it in a song i know thats right https://t.co/BH9Q7jWy34 — leti⁷ (@raplinegold) September 6, 2024



‘Neva Play’ released on September 6. Since its release, it has racked up 4.4 million views on YouTube. The track resembles a video game setting with an animated version of RM. On the other hand, Megan is seen in her real avatar donning a red ensemble. The video starts with the ‘Mamushi’ singer kicking off the track with her bold rap style as she plays pinball. Adding a layer of depth and elevating the track, RM’s segment adds more freshness. His deep voice and calm vocals help bring out Megan’s power-packed and peppy lyrics. Fusing different rap cultures and styles, Megan Thee Stallion and RM have created a groovy and catchy song.