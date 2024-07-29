BTS makes history as first group to surpass 40 bn Spotify streams

Even military service isn’t stopping the globally sensational septet BTS from setting records while being away from band activities. The boy band, which has amassed numerous accolades, now has a new historic milestone to add that further cements their global popularity. Eleven years after their debut with ‘No More Dreams,’ BTS has become the first and only Asian act to surpass 40 billion streams on Spotify.

On Saturday, July 27, Allkpop reported that the iconic all-boy group—featuring Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V—achieved this feat as the only group to do so in history. This makes them the first group, not only within the K-pop industry but in all of Asia, to reach 40 billion streams on the platform.

Since their debut in 2013, the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band has consistently broken records and created several chart-topping hits, including ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ ‘Permission to Dance,’ and ‘FAKE LOVE,’ among others. Beyond their dominance in the K-pop arena, the group’s members also boast several solo hits and personal milestones.

Recently, Jimin captivated fans with his latest album ‘MUSE’ and its lead track ‘WHO.’ The singer also overtook popular rapper Eminem on the iTunes chart for the best-selling album in America with the release of ‘MUSE.’ Upon release on July 20, the lead track ‘WHO’ reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 112 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more, solidifying Jimin’s global appeal.

Earlier this year, RM released his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ on May 24, while Jungkook released ‘Never Let Go’ for fans during BTS’ 11th anniversary celebration, BTS FESTA. In April, Suga released ‘Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE’ in theaters, and J-Hope unveiled his six-part docuseries, ‘Hope on the Street,’ chronicling his dance journey. Meanwhile, V released a single, ‘FRI(END)S,’ in March, and Jin is set to release his solo album soon.

Currently, six out of seven BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service, while the eldest member, Jin, was discharged on June 12, 2024. The members are expected to reunite in 2025 to resume band activities, continuing to captivate global fans with their solo endeavors.