‘The Frog’ teaser: Netflix’s new thriller with Kim Yun Seok and Go Min Si

Netflix has unveiled the teaser for its upcoming thriller drama ‘The Frog’, starring veteran actor Kim Yun Seok, ‘Sweet Home’ star Go Min Si, ‘The Outlaws’ actor Yoon Kye Sang, and ‘Parasite’ actress Lee Jung Eun. Featuring an ensemble cast, the trailer sends chills down the spine as Go Min Si wreaks havoc as an unhinged guest, disrupting the idyllic setting of a fine summer day. The series, directed by ‘The World of the Married”s Mo Wan Il, is set to premiere on August 23.

The teaser opens with the words, “One peaceful day, an unwelcome guest arrived,” scrawled across the screen as Go Min Si’s character, Seong A, arrives at Young Ha’s (Kim Yun Seok) pension. Young Ha admits the mysterious Seong A as a guest, unaware of her berserk nature. As she leaves, he finds his life in turmoil and is bemused to see that the guest has cleaned up everything except for a bloodstain on a mirror. Tensions rise as she is shown brutally attacking a man while locking eyes with Young Ha with a chilling gaze. Her unhinged behavior continues as she goes on a spree, screaming psychotically over the phone while covered in blood.

Joining Go Min Si and Kim Yun Seok is Yoon Kye Sang, who portrays Sang Jun, a man who operated the same holiday cottage twenty years ago but lost everything following the arrival of an unwelcome guest of his own. On the other hand, Lee Jung Eun plays an intuitive female cop investigating both Young Ha and Sang Jun’s cases.

Catch the teaser of ‘The Frog’ here:

The series ‘The Frog’ is a mystery thriller that narrates the story of two pension owners from different timelines: Gu Sang Jun, who ran a motel in the past, and Jeon Young Ha, who runs a pension in the present. Both owners experience similar events as an unwelcome guest turns their lives upside down, but they deal with their guest in contrasting ways.

The trailer concludes with a voice-over narration of the famous metaphysical question, “A giant tree fell in a forest, and no one was around to hear it. Did it still make a sound?” teasing a gripping and blood-churning narrative poised to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Produced by SSL and Studio Flow, the show’s original Korean title translates to English as ‘In the Woods With No One’.