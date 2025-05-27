BTS’ J-hope’s ‘Hope on Stage’ concert finale to stream live in India

Following the completion of his military service, BTS’ J-hope kickstarted his awaited tour at the end of February. BTS’ J-hope’s ‘Hope on the Stage’ tour is covering major cities in Asia and North America. The first show took take place in Seoul, South Korea. Now, much to the excitement of the Indian fans, the concert finale is going to be broadcast live in the subcontinent.

For the fans in India, PVR INOX Pictures is going to broadcast the anticipated grand finale of ‘Hope on the Stage.’ The theatre chain will stream BTS’ J-hope’s electric set on 31st May 2025. PVR Inox shared the details in a post on Instagram on Sunday. Along with the concert poster, they made the announcement. The caption read, “Global Groove Incoming! Feel every beat, every move, every moment live. BTS’s J-Hope brings HOPE ON THE STAGE concert to the big screen! Catch the magic live at PVR INOX. Worldwide broadcast | May 31, 2025.”

Meanwhile, his tour, ‘Hope on Stage’ kicked off in Seoul on February 28 and concluded on March 2. He also dazzled Chicago on March 17-18 and Mexico City on March 22-23. J-hope’s other destinations include San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The final leg of the tour spans around Asia, including Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Saitama, Macau, Taipei and Osaka.

Moreover, during his tour, the K-pop idol also dropped the single ‘Mona Lisa’ in March. BIGHIT Music issued a statement detailing the track. It announced, “‘MONA LISA’ is a hip-hop and R&B track that celebrates a captivating person by playfully comparing them to the iconic masterpiece ‘Mona Lisa,’ which has charmed the world for centuries. Through this song, j-hope conveys that true allure lies not in one’s external beauty but in the unique qualities that make the person special.”

BIGHIT also MUSIC added, “This digital single is a heartfelt surprise gift from j-hope to his fans in appreciation of their unwavering love and support. As this release is j-hope’s way of expressing his gratitude, we kindly ask for your enthusiastic support and interest and j-hope’s future endeavors.”

