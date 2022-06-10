The Broken News Review: Sonali , Shriya & Jaideep are Brilliant in role

The Broken News Review: Media houses and the politics inside them have been revealed many times. They consist of both good and bad, but the bad one makes more noise, especially if it’s by the higher righteous ones.

The Broken News directed by Vinay Waikul, starring Sonali Bendre, Shriya Palgaonkar, and Jaideep Alhawat in the lead, is also a portrayal of media and the happenings around it. The story revolves around two television news channels named Aawaz Bharti and Josh 24×7. While the former beliefs in bringing truth to the people, the latter always presents ‘masala news’ that helps them gain TRP.

This fictional drama, adapted from acclaimed writer Mike Bartlett’s BBC Studios’ ‘Press,’ follows a dynamic group of journalists as they navigate the lives and struggles of two rival news channels.

It features oppositional central characters: the vicious editor-cum-anchor Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat) of ‘Josh 24/7’ new channel, who is only concerned with TRPs, and the ethical editor-in-chief Amina Quershi (Sonali Bendre) of ‘Awaaz Bharti,’ one of the most credible news channels but low on TRPs. Between these two extreme personalities, there’s Radha Bhargava (Shriya Pilgaonkar), who believes in ethical journalism but is frustrated by the severe constraints that have been placed on her.

The cherry on the cake is Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hai Tere playing after every episode. Vinay Waikul manages to create a world almost away from the caricature and does create an impact.

All three characters keep the viewers engrossed with their personal and changing professional dynamics, allowing the audience to experience the thrill of the chase. Sonali Bendre makes her acting come back after almost a decade. But the actor still has her charm and the comfort she shared with the camera. While it isn’t a very big task for her to create this character, it is the emotional moment where Bendre shows she knows her job even after battling the lows of life. I am excited to see her choices in this new innings and hope to see her grow more as an actor.

Jaideep Alhawat has emerged as the hero of the show. He is brilliant as always. From being smart to cunning and emotional and vulnerable, he has presented all emotions in a very apt way. His acting skills make the show look even more real. On the other hand, Shriya Pilgaonkar failed to deliver anything extraordinary. Yes, her character is fierce but throughout the show, her facial expressions remain the same. Even when she is emotional and teary-eyed during a scene, she doesn’t look impressive at all.