Britney Spears’ affair with Wade Robson ‘much more than one-night kiss’, says ‘Everytime’ songwriter

Singer Britney Spears’ affair with her dancer Wade Robson was reportedly much deeper than just one kiss, as Britney’s former songwriter claims she wrote him a 14-page breakup letter.

In the Pop Princesses’ explosive new memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, she dropped the shocking bombshell that she cheated on her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with her former dancer Wade, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the book, she admitted that she had kissed him while they were both out at a bar together after discovering that Justin had already cheated on her.

Advertisement

But Britney’s former songwriter Annet Artani, told TMZ that her affair was much deeper than a one-night fling.

According to the Sun, the singer wrote about her experience with Wade recalling: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

The songwriter, who helped Britney write her chart-topping hit ‘Everytime’, told the news outlet that their relationship was much deeper.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she claimed that the pop singer had hidden a 14-page-long breakup letter to Wade that she had tucked away in her makeup bag. She then pointed out that nobody would write such a lengthy letter to someone that they had only kissed once, speculating that there must have been more to the story than Britney has revealed.

The songwriter went on to explain that Justin later found the breakup letter himself before Britney had the chance to give it to Wade. After discovering the affair, the former NSYNC singer broke up with Britney shortly after. Following the devastating breakup, Justin released his hit track ‘Cry Me a River’, a song about catching an ex cheating and refusing to take her back. The music video upset Britney as it painted her in a negative light and featured a clear lookalike