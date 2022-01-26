Bride-to-be Mouni Roy’s pre-wedding festivities began with Haldi and Mehendi

Mouni Roy, commonly known as ‘The Naagin’ of Indian television is all set to enter her new life with her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni has big releases lined up but her personal life too is in full blossom! Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing in Goa.

On Wednesday (January 26), the actress took to social media and shared photos from her Haldi ceremony. Mouni is reportedly tying the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27.

Pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies have been doing the rounds on the internet today. The ‘Naagin’ actress looks gorgeous in her yellow attire. For the Mehendi ceremony, Mouni chose a yellow lehenga and accessorized her outfit with ‘maang-tika’ and earrings. She sat on a pink couch as Mehendi artists decorated her hands with henna.

At the Haldi ceremony that took place in the morning, Mouni and Suraj Nambiar had opted to twin in white. The couple looked elated and Mandira Bedi shared gorgeous photos from the ceremony.

All their friends have been taking to their social media to post pictures with the bride-to-be and the groom-to-be and it is evident from those inside pics and videos that they are having a gala time indeed.

Mouni Roy’s close friends Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty shared pictures as they posed with the bride-to-be. Pratik can be seen kissing Mouni on her cheeks whereas Rahul poses with his bestie in full swag.

Rahul Shetty also shared a video on his Instagram stories of the actress shaking a leg with her BF Suraj and indeed it is a treat for all her fans to watch her dance with her hubby-to-be. Mouni’s Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani also joined her for the ceremony. He made a Boomerang video of Mouni and her henna-decorated arms as she pouted for the camera. In one of the photos, Mouni Roy posed with her husband-to-be Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni and Suraj have followed all the COVID norms strictly and the number of people was also limited.

Mouni is all set to become a bride tomorrow, January 27.

Mouni and Suraj never confirmed dating each other or that they were getting married. However, earlier this week, Mouni accepted congratulations from the paparazzi for her wedding, seemingly confirming the date.

Not a lot is known about Suraj. His Instagram bio describes him as an entrepreneur in ed tech and real estate tech. Neither has ever posted pictures with each other on their social media.

Mouni rose to fame with her daily soap, Naagin. Arjun played her husband on the show. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She reportedly plays the antagonist in the movie.