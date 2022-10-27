‘Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2’ trailer goes on the floor

The trailer of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2’ is laced with intense action scenes, demonstrates how remorseless J (Abhishek A Bachchan) has picked up where he left off in order to finish the unfinished task of capturing the remaining 6 victims.

You’ll see Kabir (Amit Sadh) exerting every effort to track down J and his behavior. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur will all return to the lead roles in the psychological thriller’s second season. Naveen Kasturia joins the cast in a previously unseen avatar, adding additional complications to the enigmatic murders.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the trailer on his social media handle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

The eight-episode original series, which is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, who also oversaw the previous season. Viewers can search for all the solutions to the puzzles in Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, which debuts on November 9, 2022, on Prime Video, as the mystery deepens and the game becomes darker.