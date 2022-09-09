Follow Us:
Brahmastra’s Box Office Collection is a hot topic on Twitter

The movie has been released in the theatre today. The film is being criticized by the critics for ‘overuse of VFX and less content value’.  Whereas the fans are discussing the opening box office collection of ‘Brahmastra’ on Twitter.

SNS | New Delhi | September 9, 2022 4:17 pm

Poster of Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a mythology-based science-fiction fantasy, starting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The star cast also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The movie has been released in the theatre today. The film is being criticized by the critics for ‘overuse of VFX and less content value’.  Whereas the fans are discussing the opening box office collection of ‘Brahmastra’ on Twitter.

Brahmastra has made a record of advance bookings worth 30 crore net mark being the first Indian to do so. The advance booking stood at around 18 crores net plus on Wednesday night which is the highest record in a single day. In the national multiplex chains, it is the second highest ever. Behind KGF 2 and ahead of Bahubali – The Conclusion. But both the films are Hindi-Dubbed.

 

