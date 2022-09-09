Brahmastra’s Box Office Collection is a hot topic on Twitter

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a mythology-based science-fiction fantasy, starting Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The star cast also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The movie has been released in the theatre today. The film is being criticized by the critics for ‘overuse of VFX and less content value’. Whereas the fans are discussing the opening box office collection of ‘Brahmastra’ on Twitter.

No wonder it took #AyanMukerji years to finally bring #Brahmastra to life. A true labour of love, you witness the magic in every frame. Fab VFX. The light & fire is sure to add sparks at the box office. #RanbirKapoor is earnest, #AliaBhatt endearing. Must watch. Full review tomo. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra Tickets are sold out like hot cakes in each & every part of the country. Many cinemas is painted with ‘kesariya’ on BMS . 2D advances commenced. 3D is almost sold out & IMAX theatres have no space left despite of increasing more shows . Its Hurricane at box office pic.twitter.com/ZAkd2HX6h9 — Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) September 8, 2022

On the whole, #Brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening day weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than expected, since the film fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent! ⭐️⭐️1/2 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 6, 2022

BOX OFFICE RAMPAGE: #Brahmastra starts with RECORD 50% plus occupancy Pan India…IMAX screens for the day are 75% plus Spot Bookings- one of the best *post pandemic* #RanbirKapoor — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 9, 2022

Brahmastra has made a record of advance bookings worth 30 crore net mark being the first Indian to do so. The advance booking stood at around 18 crores net plus on Wednesday night which is the highest record in a single day. In the national multiplex chains, it is the second highest ever. Behind KGF 2 and ahead of Bahubali – The Conclusion. But both the films are Hindi-Dubbed.