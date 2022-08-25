Brahmastra new song ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ out now

Dance ka Bhoot, the third song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer

‘Brahmastra’ is out now. The song features Ranbir Kapoor grooving to it on

Dussehra.

Sony Music India unveiled the third song from Ayaan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’

on Thursday. The song titled ‘Dance ka Bhoot’ is set up on the occasion of

Dussehra and the high energetic festive number features Ranbir Kapoor

grooving to its beats amidst a huge crowd.

Composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Dance ka Bhoot is

sung by Arijit Singh. Ganesh Acharya has done the choreography.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle sharing the video and captioned it, “Ufff just look at him dance! Dance Ka Bhoot out now.”

The first two songs from the film, ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Deva Deva’ have already

created a storm on the internet and now the makers revealed their third song

from the film. The most anticipated movie of this year ‘Brahmastra’ casts Alia

Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the most buzzing couple of B-town. Directed by Ayan

Mukherji the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and

Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

Brahmastra is set to hit the screens worldwide on September 9, 2022.