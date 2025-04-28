Bollywood’s Badshah SRK to make his Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi

Indian celebrities are achieving new heights on the global stage every passing day. From the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival to other major global events, Indian celebrities are making a mark on every platform. Lately, reports surfaced that Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, is going to make his Met Gala debut. Now, King Khan fans have confirmation. SRK will reportedly walk the carpet in a Sabyasachi creation, becoming the first Indian male actor to grace the event.

Diet Sabya, an anonymous social media fashion account, confirmed the news on Instagram. The post revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would walk the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Moreover, as per the post, veteran designer Sabyasachi will dress SRK for the coveted event. The post read, “National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya™, can confirm: yes, that is indeed SRK – India’s undisputed generational superstar – making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India’s biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or …? Catch you on the carpet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)



Moreover, previously, in April, the handle dropped a post, hinting at this collaboration. The post read, “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft, the greatest Bollywood superstar and the biggest designer of our generation, are joining forces for their MET gala 2025 debut.” It also added, “And let’s be real, this is HUGE? Monumental baby!! We’re talking HISTORY in the making! This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet. Let the guessing games begin!”

Meanwhile, this year, the glamorous night of fashion will take place on May 5. The theme for the year is ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It is inspired by Monica L Miller’s book ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.’ The theme will chronicle how fashion contributed to the formation of Black identities. Additionally, the dress code is ‘Tailored for You.’

Also Read: Robert De Niro thanks Francis Ford Coppola for the role he never got in ‘The Godfather’

Furthermore, reportedly, the co-chairs of the Met Gala 2025 are Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician A$AP Rocky and Anna Wintour. Additionally, Basketball star Lebron James is going to be the honorary co-chair.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Manish Malhotra snap a dreamy mirror moment