Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Manish Malhotra snap a dreamy mirror moment

Fatima Sana Shaikh just gave fans a glimpse into a pretty surreal moment — and it involves a lot of mirrors and a little bit of movie magic.

On Sunday, the ‘Dangal’ actress posted a quirky snapshot on Instagram featuring herself, her ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ co-star Vijay Varma, and legendary designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra.

Advertisement

The trio were snapped inside an elevator lined with mirrors, creating a mind-bending, infinite reflection effect. Fatima, clearly amused by the trippy visuals, captioned the photo: “Trapped in the matrix.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

The picture feels straight out of a sci-fi movie, but the real excitement lies in what’s coming next for the stars.

Fatima and Vijay are all set to charm audiences in ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, an upcoming romantic drama that’s already creating a buzz. Interestingly, the film was earlier titled ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, but Manish Malhotra recently announced the new name through a stylish Instagram update — complete with a fresh poster showing Fatima and Vijay locked in a tender embrace.

For those who don’t know, Manish Malhotra has been making impressive moves as a producer under his Stage 5 Productions banner. His previous projects include ‘Bun Tikki’, ‘Train from Chhapraula’, and the earlier phase of ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’.

Helmed by ‘Hawaizaada’ director Vibhu Puri, ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ promises a heartfelt story. The film also boasts a stellar supporting cast featuring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi, best known for his role in ‘The Family Man’.

Vijay Varma, during a chat with ANI at Lakme Fashion Week earlier this year, had shared his excitement for the project, calling it “a very exciting, very simple, lovely, beautiful, and rich love story.”