Farhan Akhtar and SRK hinting at a reunion post ‘Don 2’?

After Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh would take up the titular role in the upcoming third installment of the ‘Don’ film series, speculation about a rift between the duo buzzed across the internet. This development led several fans to express apprehensions about Farhan and SRK collaborating in the future. To relieve netizens, the actor-director opened up about a potential reunion with SRK in a fan interview with Pinkvilla.

The latest episode of Pinkvilla’s masterclass featured Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani answering several fans’ questions. Amidst the inquiries, someone asked if Farhan anticipated collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. To this, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor replied, “Yeah. Absolutely yeah. We’ll find something that we want to work on together and I am sure we will. You just have to find something that you can connect on, with somebody.” The filmmaker reiterated his interest in working with King Khan, saying “100 per cent” he would want to work with Bollywood’s Badshah again.

‘Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have collaborated on two successful stints in the past. Farhan previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2006 blockbuster action-thriller ‘Don’ and its subsequent 2011 sequel, ‘Don 2’, with SRK portraying the eponymous anti-hero.

Both films were produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance in ‘Luck by Chance,’ the directorial debut of Farhan’s sister, Zoya Akhtar, also produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Previously, the production company co-produced Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 film ‘Raees.’

While Farhan is busy with the production of ‘Don 3,’ starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, his other film ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ which will be the third installment of the slice-of-life friendship film, is also creating significant buzz. While stakeholders have assured that the project hasn’t been shelved, no confirmation has been given as to when the film will go into production.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.