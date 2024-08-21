Zeenat Aman reflects on 2010 IIFA, cherishing quiet triumph

In a heartfelt Instagram post, veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently revisited a cherished memory from 2010, sharing an intimate glimpse into her life during a quieter phase. Accompanied by a photo of herself holding an award, Aman opened up about a significant event in her career.

The post reflects on a time when her public appearances were rare, and her life had largely centered around family and occasional work engagements. In the summer of 2010, amidst the glamour and glitz of the IIFA Awards held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aman was pleasantly surprised to receive an invitation. At the time, she was more immersed in her domestic life than in the limelight.

Despite her initial hesitations, the awards committee included her in the celebrations, urging her to step out of her self-imposed seclusion. With her two sons in tow, Aman decided to attend the event. The trip turned out to be a delightful experience, culminating in her receiving an award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema—a recognition that rekindled her connection with her craft.

The event, sponsored by a well-known vodka brand, was not just about awards but also a chance to observe the lively interactions of Bollywood’s elite. Aman, who describes herself as more of an observer than a participant, found the people-watching to be a highlight. The spirited atmosphere, fueled by the sponsor’s vodka, led to plenty of entertaining moments, though Aman chose to keep the details discreet, emphasizing her preference for maintaining privacy.

Her reflection on this period in her life reveals a blend of nostalgia and gratitude, as she remembers a time when her career took a backseat but still held moments of joy and professional acknowledgment. For many middle-aged women, her experience resonates as a reminder of the joys and challenges of balancing personal and professional life.

Aman’s post is a warm reminder of the impact of such memories and the importance of recognizing the quieter yet significant phases of one’s journey.