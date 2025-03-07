Zeenat Aman on fan mistaking her for Parveen Babi after her death

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman recently took a trip down memory lane during a candid Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, where she recalled a fan calling her Parveen Babi.

In addition, the actress, known for her iconic performances in films like ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ and ‘Dostana’, opened up about memorable fan encounters, the evolution of the film industry, and the roles she wishes she could have played.

Advertisement

One of the standout moments from the session was when a fan admitted to confusing Zeenat Aman with the late actress Parveen Babi during their childhood. The actress responded with grace, revealing that such mix-ups were common during her prime.

Advertisement

“Parveen was stunning, so I didn’t mind it either!” she wrote. However, she recalled one particular incident in Dubai that left her in an awkward situation. A fan enthusiastically mistook her for Parveen Babi – but this happened after Parveen’s passing.

“It was so uncomfortable, and I was the one to have to break it to that dejected fan that her favorite actress is no more,” Zeenat shared.

During the session, another fan asked if there were any recent Bollywood roles she wished she could have portrayed. The actress surprised many by picking Priyanka Chopra’s role from ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

“I don’t know whether I would have nailed it, but I would have loved the chance to play Priyanka Chopra’s character. It was a complex role that piqued my interest,” she admitted.

Her response sparked admiration among fans, with many imagining how Zeenat would have brought her own charm to the character of Kashibai.

When asked about how the film industry has changed over the decades, Zeenat offered a heartfelt perspective. She acknowledged the criticism Bollywood often receives but praised the visible shift in women’s participation behind the scenes.

“I know people like to criticize the Hindi film industry, and much of it is valid. But I think a major and positive improvement I see is that there are women at every rung of the process pulling their weight and claiming their place with competence. In my time, it wasn’t unusual to be the only woman on set! So this is a striking difference to me.”

On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in ‘Bun Tikki’, alongside Shabana Azmi. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film had its world premiere at the prestigious Palm Springs Festival 2025.