‘Highway’ re-release brings Alia Bhatt’s iconic journey back to theatres

This Women’s Day, audiences will get a chance to experience Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Highway’ once again on the big screen with its re-release.

The 2014 film, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda, is making a comeback as part of PVR INOX’s special movie festival celebrating women-centric stories from March 7 to March 13.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Highway’ explores the journey of Veera. She is a young woman who unexpectedly finds freedom and self-discovery after abduction.

The film received widespread acclaim for its unconventional narrative and powerful performances, especially Bhatt’s portrayal of Veera, which marked a turning point in her career.

Reflecting on the ‘Highway’ re-release, Sajid Nadiadwala expressed his excitement. “’Highway’ remains one of our most cherished films and continues to receive immense love even today. It’s a timeless classic that deserves a revisit, featuring outstanding performances by Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda. I’m delighted that this Women’s Day, audiences will have the chance to experience this beautiful film on the big screen once again,” he said.

The film’s unique storytelling and emotional depth made it a standout at the time of its release. It premiered in the Panorama section of the 2014 Berlin International Film Festival before hitting theatres worldwide. Inspired by an episode from Zee TV’s anthology series ‘Rishtey’, the story blends raw human emotions with picturesque landscapes, following Veera’s unexpected bond with her captor.

As part of the Women’s Day festival, ‘Highway’ will have screening alongside other iconic films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Fashion’, both of which highlight stories of women navigating independence and self-empowerment.

Alongside this special lineup, theatres will also showcase a diverse range of films like ‘Lootera’, ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Road, Movie’, and ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’, offering a cinematic treat for film enthusiasts.