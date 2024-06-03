‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ celebrates 60 days of theatrical success

Sara Ali Khan’s vibrant portrayal in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has not only charmed audiences but also made a significant mark in the post-pandemic cinema landscape. As the film, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, completes a successful 60-day run in theatres, it’s time to celebrate this impressive achievement.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ emerged as a beacon of success during a time when the film industry was still finding its footing post-lockdown. The romantic comedy, featuring Sara Ali Khan as Soumya, a spirited desi girl, managed to captivate audiences for two whole months, a remarkable feat in the current cinematic environment. Sara’s portrayal of Soumya resonated deeply with viewers, adding another beloved character to her growing list of memorable roles in films such as ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Atrangi Re’.

Reflecting on the movie’s journey, Sara expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans and the film’s supporters. “I can’t believe it’s been 60 days since our release,” she said. “I’m just so filled with utmost gratitude to our audiences for accepting our film with so much love. It’s such a perfect combination of excitement and relief to be in theatres for 2 months.”

Sara’s success with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is a testament to her growth and dedication as an actor. Her commitment to her craft is evident in her evolving performances, each one bringing something new to the table. “Now I just have to keep growing, learning, and doing better and better work,” she added, highlighting her relentless pursuit of excellence.

As the film enjoys its well-deserved recognition, fans are already looking forward to Sara’s next projects, including the much-anticipated ‘Metro In Dino’. Given her track record of delivering engaging and heartfelt performances, there is no doubt that Sara will continue to enchant audiences and contribute significantly to the world of cinema.

Sara Ali Khan’s journey with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is more than just a story of a film’s success; it’s a reflection of an actor’s passion and resilience. As she moves forward, her fans eagerly await to see what she brings to the screen next, confident that her future endeavors will be just as captivating and successful.