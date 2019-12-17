Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan became everyone’s favourite when they both came together as two small-town wannabes Rakesh and Saluja Trivedi in Yash Raj Films production Bunty Aur Babli in 2005.

Now, Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari has taken the baton from Abhishek and Rani to portray talented cons in the film’s reboot Bunty Aur Babli 2.

On Tuesday, Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle to share the big news. They shared a picture of Siddhant and Sharvari together. Alongside the picture, makers wrote, “Meet the new Bunty aur Babli! @SiddhantChturvD | #Sharvari | #BuntyAurBabli2 | #VarunSharma (sic).”

The original film Bunty Aur Babli was helmed by Shaad Ali and was written and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films. In the original film, both Rakesh and Saluja have unfulfilled dreams, they soon realize that they can con people easily. They adapt the name Bunty and Babli to bluff people. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a cop who has a task to nab them.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. Sharing the same picture, he wrote, “Meet the new #BuntyAurBabli… #BuntyAurBabli2 – set in today’s day and age – to star #SiddhantChaturvedi [MC Sher of #GullyBoy] and newcomer Sharvari… Directed by Varun Sharma [was an assistant director on #Sultan and #TZH]… Produced by Aditya Chopra… Filming has begun (sic).”

Meet the new #BuntyAurBabli… #BuntyAurBabli2 – set in today’s day and age – to star #SiddhantChaturvedi [MC Sher of #GullyBoy] and newcomer Sharvari… Directed by Varun Sharma [was an assistant director on #Sultan and #TZH]… Produced by Aditya Chopra… Filming has begun. pic.twitter.com/acOE6a5cQY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2019

The upcoming film will be helmed and written by Varun Sharma.