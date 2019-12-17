Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday celebrated the shooting wrap-up of his upcoming comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with the entire team of the flick.

All the cast and crew including Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Manvi Gagroo were seen celebrating the filming of the film and cutting a cake to mark the day.

Actress Neena Gupta took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures from the party. She posted Instagram stories in which she can be seen enjoying with the entire cast and crew of the film.

Meanwhile, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He posted a few pictures from the party scene and wrote, “Filming complete… #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan stars #AyushmannKhurrana with #NeenaGupta, #MaanviGagroo and #GajrajRao… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai… 21 Feb 2020 release (sic).”

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second instalment of the much-acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan film which was released in 2017.

The film, which is based on homosexuality is aimed at delivering a social message by narrating the journey of love for same-sex couples in a light-hearted manner.

The film stars Neena Gupta, Manvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao besides Ayushmann Khurrana and is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.