Will Parineeti Chopra join politics? Here is what the actress says

Could Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra be eyeing a foray into the realm of politics following her recent marriage to politician Raghav Chadha? The actress addressed this speculation during a recent interview, shedding light on her thoughts about venturing into the political arena.

In response to queries about the possibility of joining politics after her marriage to Chadha, Parineeti Chopra offered a candid response. “He knows nothing about Bollywood, and I don’t know anything about politics! So, I don’t think you will see me joining politics,” she quipped. This revelation provides a glimpse into the couple’s dynamic, highlighting the stark differences in their professional spheres.

Despite the contrasting nature of their respective careers, Parineeti expressed surprise at the overwhelming love and support they’ve received from across the country. Reflecting on their unexpected popularity, she remarked, “Although both of us are in public life, we had no idea that we would get so much love from all over the country.” The actress went on to share her perspective on married life, emphasizing the positive aspects of her union with Raghav Chadha. “I feel that if you are with the right person, married life is the best,” she added.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in September earlier this year. The couple has since become a fixture on social media, often expressing their affection for each other through heartfelt posts and public appearances. Despite the public scrutiny that comes with their high-profile lives, the duo appears to be navigating the intricacies of marriage with grace and positivity.

As Parineeti navigates her way through the intersection of Bollywood and politics, her comments offer a glimpse into the dynamic and unconventional nature of her relationship with Raghav Chadha. While the actress dismisses the idea of a political career for herself, the unexpected turns in the lives of this power couple continue to capture the public’s fascination. As they embrace their newfound popularity, only time will tell what surprises await Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on their unique journey together.