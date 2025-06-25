Why Veer Pahariya was chosen for ‘Sky Force’: Director Sandeep Kewlani breaks silence

When ‘Sky Force’ hit theatres earlier this year, it wasn’t just its storyline or patriotic themes that caught the audience’s attention. It was also a strikingly fresh face that stood at the heart of the narrative: Veer Pahariya, who played Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, also known as Tabby. Now, months after the film’s release, co-director Sandeep Kewlani has opened up about what led to Veer’s casting in the high-octane war drama.

“We wanted someone new, someone who came with no preconceived notions,” Kewlani explained. “Tabby was a real-life hero, and we didn’t want any cinematic baggage attached to the face portraying him. We were looking for authenticity, and Veer had that rare quality. He felt like Devayya.”

‘Sky Force’, co-directed by Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, recounts the story of Squadron Leader Devayya, an unsung hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Known for his fearless combat skills and ultimate sacrifice, Devayya’s story is steeped in emotion and bravery, something the director believed Veer could genuinely embody.

Sandeep Kewlani recalled the moment they met Veer, who at the time was working as an assistant on ‘Bhediya’. “There was something quiet and intense about him. When he auditioned, he just fit. His demeanor, his silence, it all mirrored the man we were trying to bring alive on screen.”

But casting Veer wasn’t merely about looks or potential. It was about commitment. “Veer gave two years of his life to this role,” Kewlani said. “He understood the weight of the story. He wasn’t just acting, he surrendered to the part.”

In an industry where debutants often look for commercial or glamorous launches, Veer took the road less traveled, headlining a performance-heavy role that demanded subtlety, restraint, and emotional depth. And he delivered.

“Right from the first frame, he broke all predictability,” said Kewlani. “His emotional graph was extraordinary. Whether it was vulnerability, courage, or patriotism—he captured it all. For a first film, that’s rare.”

Veer’s portrayal of Tabby earned him wide recognition and, according to the director, “Today, he’s no longer just Veer Pahariya, he ‘is’ Tabby in people’s minds.”

With ‘Sky Force’ establishing him as an actor, Veer Pahariya is now gearing up for more film roles and even some musical projects in the pipeline.