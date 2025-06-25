Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins best actor at New York Indian Film Festival for ‘I’m Not an Actor’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has added another prestigious feather to his cap, and this time, at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). The celebrated actor has bagged the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in ‘I’m Not an Actor’.

The win marks a significant moment not just for Nawazuddin but also for Indian independent cinema on a global stage.

‘I’m Not an Actor’ isn’t your typical drama. It’s a layered narrative that blurs the lines between reality and performance, exploring what it truly means to “act”.

At the heart of the film lies Nawazuddin’s restrained, emotionally raw portrayal of a man caught in the fragile tension between self-perception and societal expectations.

He doesn’t shout, he doesn’t overplay. Instead, he invites viewers into a quiet, aching world of vulnerability.

The film’s screening at NYIFF added to its growing buzz. And in a festival that’s popular for celebrating Indian stories with international appeal, ‘I’m Not an Actor’ stood out.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Siddiqui. Known for balancing blockbusters and indie darlings, he’s built a career on roles that others might shy away from: uncomfortable, unpolished, yet always deeply human.

From ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ to ‘Manto’, he has never been one to chase formulaic fame.

As far as what’s next, fans don’t have to wait long. The actor is gearing up for an eclectic lineup of projects including ‘Raat Akeli Hai 2’, the romantic drama ‘Noorani Chehra’, ‘Thama’, and ‘Sangeen’.