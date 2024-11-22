Why Manoj Bajpayee supports new talent in cinema

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his thoughts on the importance of working with fresh talent in the film industry.

Known for his powerful performances across various genres, Bajpayee expressed that collaborating with new actors brings a unique dynamism to any project.

According to Bajpayee, “A new actor brings new energy to the film, giving it a refreshing touch. They bring an element of surprise that can take the story in unexpected directions.”

He went on to explain that such collaborations push him to elevate his own performance, encouraging him to tell stories in more innovative ways.

The actor is currently working alongside rising star Arrchita in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Despatch’, which is set to premiere on December 13th exclusively on ZEE5. Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, ‘Despatch’ explores the life of an investigative journalist, played by Bajpayee, as he navigates the complexities of media corruption, power struggles, and personal challenges.

Bajpayee, who has always had a special connection with IFFI, was excited to return to the festival this year with ‘Despatch’. He noted, “It’s great to be back at IFFI with a film like ‘Despatch’, and with a director as passionate as Kanu Behl. We’ve poured our hearts into this film, so it’s both thrilling and nerve-wracking to finally hear the audience’s raw reactions. The love and appreciation we’ve received here at IFFI have been overwhelming.”

He also highlighted how the festival has always been a lucky charm for him, and hopes the same for ‘Despatch’.

The teaser for ‘Despatch’ recently came out at the festival, sparking significant interest from the media and audiences alike. Along with Manoj Bajpayee, the film also stars Shahana Goswami.