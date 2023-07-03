Who is Harish Magon: Veteran Actor Known for Golmaal Passes Away at 76

In a tragic incident, veteran actor Harish Magon, widely recognized for his role in the timeless comedy Golmaal, bid his final farewell to the world at the age of 76. As fans and his family grieve the loss of this talented actor, let’s explore some insights about Harish Magon’s life.

Born in 1946 in Bombay, Bombay Presidency, British India, Harish Magon established himself as an actor with notable performances in films such as Namak Halaal (1982), Chupke Chupke (1975), and Golmaal (1979). On July 1, 2023, he passed away in India.

Apart from his acting career, Harish Magon also ran the Harish Magon Acting Institute and served as an instructor at Roshan Taneja’s acting school. He was a proud graduate of the FTII Pune 1974 batch. Additionally, he was a loving father to his daughter Aarushi, who resides in Singapore, and his son Siddharth.

Harish Magon’s wife, Pooja Magon, worked at the prestigious Shriram Mantri Vidyanidhi Info Tech Academy. Pooja has a sister named Shefali Chhachhi.

Harish Magon’s filmography boasts an impressive list of box office successes. His remarkable performances in movies like Namak Halaal, Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Inkaar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Golmaal, and Shahenshah have left an indelible mark on the audience. In 1997, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat marked his final film before he retired from acting. Interestingly, Chupke Chupke, his debut film, was offered to him after graduating from FTII. In this movie, he portrayed the character of a thief.

In 1997, Harish Magon decided to conclude his acting career and opened the “Harish Magon Acting Institute” in Juhu, Mumbai. The institute provides a three-year degree course in Dramatics, along with various short- and long-term diploma programs. Harish Magon’s wife, Pooja, is also associated with the Sriram Mantri Vidhyanidhi Info-Tech Academy.