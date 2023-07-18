Who is Atul Parchure, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ actor wrongly diagnosed with cancer?

In a recent interview, actor Atul Parchure, who is well-known for his humorous performances in Marathi and Hindi movies, discussed his battle with cancer. Atul, who was also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as well, disclosed that his initial treatment was unsuccessful due to a misdiagnosis, which made his health worse.

The actor stated, “I had reached my 25-year wedding anniversary,” in a conversation with the YouTube channel Mitramhane. When I traveled to Australia and New Zealand with my family, I was unharmed. But after a few days, I lost the ability to swallow. I had the sinking feeling that something was awry”.

His brother provided him with certain medications, but they proved to be ineffective. He was told to get an ultrasonogram done after seeing numerous doctors.

Advertisement

“I was informed that I have a malignant tumor in my liver that is around 5 centimeters long. I questioned him about whether or not I would recover, and he responded, “Yes, you will.”

His initial treatment after being diagnosed was unsuccessful. He developed problems as a result of his pancreas suffering the impact of medicines, he said. His condition actually turned worse because of the incorrect therapy. “I was unable to even walk. I used to fumble when I spoke. The doctor advised me to wait for one and a half months for further treatment,” he continued. The doctors warned him that if they performed the surgery, he would suffer from jaundice for years and watery liver, or he would not survive. Later, I switched doctors and started receiving chemotherapy,” he continued.

He also explained how he missed out on the international tour with Kapil Sharma and his team. “I have been doing the Kapil Sharma show for many years. I play the character of Sumona’s father. Because of my cancer, I was unable to perform”.

He further said he would soon be able to tell if he has fully recovered or not.