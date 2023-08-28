Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? Their love story explored

Armaan Malik, the ‘Main Rahoon ya Na Rahoon’ singer, delighted fans by sharing engagement photos with Aashna Shroff on August 28. Armaan took to social media to share these cherished moments. In light of this news, let’s delve into Aashna Shroff’s background.

Aashna Shroff, hailing from Mumbai, India, is a multifaceted individual, working as a fashion blogger, model, and influential figure in the realm of social media.

A notable chapter in her journey is her online venture called “The Snob Shop,” established back in November 2013. In a candid interview, she revealed that she initially grappled with shyness but gradually blossomed into a confident personality.

Aashna pursued her education under the CBSE board during her schooling years and later attended MIT College in Juhu, Mumbai, for her graduation. Her pursuit of knowledge also led her to New Zealand Tertiary College.

Aashna shares her abode with her aunt, with whom she shares a particularly close bond. When it comes to her parents, they are separated. Her mother, Kiran Shyam Shroff, has a background in acting, modeling, and has even graced the Bollywood scene.

Fluency comes naturally to Aashna, as she effortlessly switches between English, Hindi, and French.

In a candid moment during an interview, she shared an anecdote from her childhood when, at the age of one, she accidentally cut her wrist while innocently exploring her surroundings. Her aunt, Preeti, had a collection of blades, and young Aashna was unaware of the potential harm.

Aashna’s journey into the world of modeling was a natural progression, inspired by her mother’s modeling career. She fondly reminisces about experimenting with her mother’s makeup, which eventually became her chosen profession.

Reports suggest that Aashna Shroff boasts a net worth of ₹37 crores. This impressive financial standing is a result of her brand endorsements and her thriving YouTube channel. Notably, she has collaborated with prominent brands such as NYKAA, Lux, Mac Cosmetic, Pantene, Maybelline, Estee Lauder, Gucci, and several others.

In an emotional caption accompanying the engagement photos, Armaan expressed, “and our forever has only just begun.”