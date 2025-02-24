When Mahima Chaudhary accused Subhash Ghai of bullying

The popular actress from the 90s, Mahima Chaudhary, is once again making headlines. An old interview of the actress is going viral where she reflected on her struggles in the industry. In the interview, she claimed that ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai bullied her and even took her to court. Moreover, the actress claimed that Ghai didn’t let other stakeholders work with her and she lost ‘Satya’ to Urmila Matondkar. For the unversed, Subhash Ghai launched Mahima into the film fraternity with ‘Pardes’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Lately, an old conversation between Mahima Chaudhary with Bollywood Hungama is going viral. “I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)



Moreover, the actress stated that she was initially offered to star alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Satya.’ However, she lost the opportunity to Urmila Matondkar after accepting the signing amount. Mahima revealed learning of the development through media. In her interview, she said, “He didn’t even have the courtesy to inform me or my manager. I found out from the press that he had already started shooting without me.”

In related news, Mahima’s last was the Zee5 project, ‘The Signature.’ On the personal front, she married businessman Bobby Mukherji in 2006. Subsequently, in 2007, they welcomed their daughter, Ariana. However, the couple divorced in 2013 due to compatibility issues.

Also Read: Amid kissing controversy, Udit Narayan’s 1st wife files case against him; singer claims extortion