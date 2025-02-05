When Akshaye Khanna spilled the beans on marriage plans

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has delivered several hit roles. Some of his most popular films include ‘Race,’ ‘Dil Chahta Hai,’ ‘Taal,’ and ‘Ittefaq’ among others. Currently, the actor is preparing for the release of the period film ‘Chhavaa.’ In the film, Akshaye essays the role of the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. In the teaser, the actor exudes fierceness as he brings the character to life. Leading the title is Vicky Kaushal with Rashmika Mandanna playing a key role. Meanwhile, coming to his personal life, the actor likes to keep things private. His marriage plans have often found space in conversations and seems like the actor has no plans of tying the knot.

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, the actor discussed if marriage was ever on the cards. To this, he replied, “I don’t see myself (getting married). I’m not marriage material, as they say. I’m not cut out for that kind of… (we ask if it’s commitment)…not that, but that kind of life. It’s a commitment, but a drastic lifestyle change. Marriage changes everything. I want full control over my life. When you share your life with somebody else, you can’t have full control. You have to give a lot of control away. You share each other’s lives.”

Further, the interviewer inquired if Akshaye Khanna might adopt a child. The actor denied the possibilty. “I’m not cut out for that life. For sharing my life. Whether it’s getting married or having kids. That too drastically changes your life. Everything important to you becomes less important because the child gains utmost importance. That kind of changes life… and those kinds of alterations that you have to make in your life are not the things I want to do. I’m not willing to give up. I don’t think even in the future I will be willing to do (that).”

Meanwhile, Akshaye’s next ‘Chhaava’ will hit screens on February 14.

