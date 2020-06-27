Actor Vicky Kaushal is all prepping up for Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming film based on Sam Manekshaw, fondly known as Sam Bahadur. On Saturday, the actor paid his heartfelt tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary.

The Uri actor shared a video in his memory which is a montage of a rare black and white picture of Manekshaw and a picture of Vicky, bearing striking resemblance with the former in his look from the biopic.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Remembering one of India’s finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! with @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala @[email protected] @bhavani.iyer @ishantanus (sic).”

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared in remembrance-“In Remembrance of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. An honour and an experience I am so looking forward to! With @vickykaushal09 as the inimitable soldier and gentleman (sic).”

Vicky had announced the film exactly a year ago. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Vicky had written, “I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAMMANEKSHAW.

The swashbuckling general & the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. I feel honoured & proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen. Remembering him on his death anniversary & embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and @RonnieScrewvala.@RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/ozyUO69wKV — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 27, 2019

For the unversed, Sam Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur led Indians to victory against Pakistan in 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. His biopic is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala.