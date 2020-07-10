Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara is all set to release on OTT platform. Adding to the anticipation, the makers on Friday shared the first song from the film. The song features late actor Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi.

The song has been shot entirely in a single take. Sushant enters with a peppy walk and ends up in between the audience, dancing with them. He swings his co-star, Sanjana Sanghi on her feet and takes selfies with his friends.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Sanjana shared the song. Alongside, she wrote, “Manny knocked his way into Kizie’s life with all his heart and lively spirit. Set to the melody of the one and only, A.R. Rahman. Listen, love, let the magic do its trick. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out now! (sic).”

Dil Bechara is sung by AR Rahman and is about the tragedy of the ‘friend zone’. While Sushant has confessed his love for a girl, she merely ‘likes’ him and doesn’t miss him when he is not around.

As per reports, the trailer of the film has surpassed the record of superhero film Avengers: Endgame to become the most liked trailer on YouTube in 24 hours. The trailer has managed to garner positive reviews from all over. Even the celebs could not stop themselves to laud the actor’s performance in it.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that it was the ‘last song that Sushant ever shot for’. He said, “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturisation is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.”

Dil Bechara is the story of two young cancer survivors Kizzie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr aka Manny who meet at a support group and find love. The film also features Swastika Mukherjee and Subbalakshmi in supporting roles, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in a special appearance.

A cinematic adaptation of John Green’s bestseller The Fault In Our Stars, the film will be out on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.