Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi seems like getting emotional. Amid the ongoing demand for CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Siddhant has shared one of his most special moments with the late actor.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Siddhant has shared a video of him grooving to “Chikni Chameli” with Sushant at a college event. The actor added that the way Sushant announced his name on stage, his parents got convinced of his acting dreams and allowed him to pursue a career in Bollywood.

In the video, one can see both of them dancing like nobody is watching them on stage as a huge crowd claps and cheers for them. Sushant was the special guest at a talent hunt event where Siddhant emerged as the winner.

Talking about the fond memory, he wrote, “College mein tha, B.com ke Saath Saath “the usual combo”- CA kar raha tha. Ek National Talent Hunt mein Part lia…Jeeta Main, Nache Hum dono. Mera Confidence uske baad Ufff..! Us raat soye nahi main aur mera Parivaar…Mera Naam Goonja Stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! Wah! Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi…CA choro beta, Hero bante hain! Permission mil gai. Meri Pehli Jeet, Meri Shuruwaat (sic).”

Earlier also, Siddhant has talked about that special day. He had shared an unfulfilled wish of chatting with the late actor one day. He had written in one of his earlier posts in Hindi, “When you were there, I was a nobody, now I am but you are not there. I used to think of meeting you and having a conversation in Bhojpuri with you…Patna isn’t that far from Ballia.”

Coming back to the present day, Siddhant went on to add, “Aaj kal bhi Neend nahi ati. Ye Video hazaar baar dekha hai. Socha share karun ya nahi…? Phir socha Dono Bhai Todd ke naache hain. Share karna toh banta hai guru @sushantsinghrajput.

He had also shared a picture from that day and said that he wanted to show it to Sushant one day and ask if he remembers him. “My journey had started from here, and you will always be a part of it my brother,” he wrote in that post.

Meanwhile, the actor’s first single titled “Dhoop” was released recently and received immense appreciation from the industry and fans, alike. After making it big in Gully Boy, the actor will be seen next in Shakun Batra directorial followed by Bunty aur Babli 2.