It’s been a while now that Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed a new film. He was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero. His fans keep on asking about his next project. Amid speculations, Mumbai Mirror reported that the actor shot for pivotal parts in two films last year. The news daily has quoted a source as saying, “Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward.”

“In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback,” the source added. He was earlier reported to have shot for a cameo to be incorporated with visual effects in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra. The report also claimed that Brahmastra opens with Shah Rukh’s guest appearance as a scientist, who introduces the audience to the fantasy world.

While we don’t know when will Shah Rukh Khan announce his next film, what keeps everyone happy amid lockdown are his social media photos and fan club videos that often go viral. And today, we got our hands on a video of SRK and Anushka Sharma, from what looks like the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and in the video, the two are seen dancing to a song from the film.

In the said video, we can see Harry aka SRK and Sejal aka Anushka Sharma dancing to the song Butterfly. Here, we can see Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka recalling the steps of the song while dancing to it and it is all things cute and fun and is surely going to ward off your lockdown blues.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film. Also, SRK participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for COVID 19 warriors that was organized by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.