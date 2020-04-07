Amidst the ongoing pandemic, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Just like others, B-town celebs have also been staying indoors and using this quarantine period to indulge in some fun activities. Sara Ali Khan is also among them and is spending most of her time with her family. The actress is trying to make the best use of this time by trying her hands at cooking. Not only this, the Kedarnath actress, who is missing her friends, is having a chat with them through a video call.

On Tuesday, as the entire world is celebrating the ‘World Health Day’, Sara, seemingly energetic, took to her Instagram handle to share a dance video of her. She can be seen dancing her heart out. The video which was taken when the Simmba actress was in New York, shows Sara having a fun time.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Because Happy = Healthy So Happy World Health Day Stay motivated and positive- it’s the only way Especially since for now, at home we must stay! #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit (sic).”

Meanwhile, a day ago, she posted a throwback dance rehearsal video on Instagram. Seeming to be in a poetic mood, Sara wrote, “Monday motivation…Sara’s suggestion- dance edition… Revisit any previous tradition… Riyaaz, training, repetition… It’ll all come to fruition… And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantine’ any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe (sic).”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.