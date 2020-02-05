Bollywood’s queen of controversy Rakhi Sawant is an avid social media user. She keeps entertaining her fans with her tactics including the videos she posts every now and then. Her latest video is a proof of this.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a video on the Coronavirus outbreak in China. In the video, one can see Rakhi explaining her personal experience of “eliminating” Coronavirus in China. Not only this, Rakhi claimed that she will relax only after stopping the new Coronavirus outbreak that has hit the Asian country heavily, leaving millions isolated from the outside world.

The Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

In the video, Rakhi can be seen sitting inside a flight and recording the video. The actress says, “I am in a flight right now and is heading to China. There are so many soldiers who will help me to kill Coronavirus. Now, I will come back only after killing the virus.”

She further added, “Modi Ji! I am going to China. Please pray for me.”

Not only this, Rakhi has also asked for a special medicine from NASA to kill this virus. As of now, Rakhi’s video has managed to garner more than 25,000 views.

Meanwhile, Rakhi shared another video on Sunday. In the video, one can see Rakhi wearing a red-coloured outfit and saying that she is going to China to kill the deadly Coronavirus.

While netizens are criticizing Rakhi for her video saying that she should not make fun of such a serious matter, some others are enjoying her apparent experience.

As of now, Coronavirus has taken nearly 500 lives in China. Two deaths have also been reported outside of China – in the Philippines and Hong Kong.