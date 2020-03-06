Meezan Jaffery is all set to come up with his next film. Although his debut film has not raked in the desired money at the box office, the actor is raring to go with his upcoming film Hungama 2. The actor will be seen starring opposite Pranitha Subhash and comedy king Rajpal Yadav. The trio is making the headlines and the reason is their recently released Tik Tok video.

Meezan, who is not an avid social media user, recently shared a video on his official Instagram handle in which he can be seen goofing around with Rajpal Yadav. In the video, Meezan is asked by Pranita if he will hit his best friend for 1000 rupees.

Without thinking twice he slaps Rajpal and takes the cash from Pranita. He then splits the 1000 bucks between him and Rajpal while saying, “500 tera, 500 mera.” Their hilarious dancing is a real treat for fans. Rajpal and Meezan’s fun but brief encounter proves that the duo may cause a laughter riot in Hungama 2.

Apart from Meezan, Rajpal and Pranita, Hungama 2 also stars Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the leading roles. The 2003 film was a laughter riot starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead while Paresh Rawal was seen in a key role in boosting the comic value of the film.

The film’s first poster has also generated a decent buzz and is being directed by Priyadarshan. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2020.