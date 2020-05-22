Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been in quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus scare, on Friday shared a video clip from her 2005 Hindi film Karam.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “‘Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me…But in fact it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial… she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!! .. so this Thursday (sic).”

As soon as the actress posted this clip, designer Manish Malhotra commented, “And the song was a huge hit.” It seems like the actress is dealing with nostalgia these days. She has shared a video clip from her Cannes Film Festival debut. For the unversed, the actress made her red carpet debut in 2019 in France.

In the clip, she has compiled some of her stunning looks from the event. Alongside, she wrote, “This time last year. My first Cannes (Sic).”

Amidst lockdown, the actress keeps on sharing and updating her fans with her activities. She has also been doing her bit to help people affected by COVID-19, both in India as well as Los Angeles, along with her husband.