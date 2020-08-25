Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been in the headlines with respect to his connection with SSR’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In the latest development, a video from the early 2000s, featuring Mahesh Bhatt and late actress Jiah Khan, who was then 16, has gone viral over the past few days.

According to reports, the video is said to be from 2004, in which Jiah can be seen holding hands with Mahesh Bhatt and then sharing a laugh, calling Mahesh Bhatt as Mahesh.

Jiah made her Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachchan, in 2007, although unconfirmed reports have stated she was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite ‘serial kisser’ Emraan Hashmi in Tumsa Nahin Dekha, produced by Mahesh’s brother Mukesh Bhatt. Jiah Khan had successfully released six pop tracks by the time she turned 16.

Mahesh Bhatt has also been facing social media ire over allegations that he has been promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Rhea has been facing public and media heat ever since, shortly after Sushant’s death, his family filed an FIR charging Rhea and her family, among others, with abetment to suicide among other charges.

On the other hand, the conversation on Bollywood nepotism and favouritism has started all over again in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, and Mahesh Bhatt has been heavily trolled during all these months.

Meanwhile, Jiah Khan was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 3, 2013. A case was lodged against her rumoured boyfriend actor Sooraj Pancholi in the matter. Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan has gone on record to state that Mumbai Police “tried to cover up her death” by calling it a suicide, which she claims is again happening in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.